Ed Sheeran sets final gig of new tour in Mumbai for March 2024

Mumbai, Oct 20: British pop star Ed Sheeran will be returning to India after six years with his new tour ‘+ – = ÷ x’.

The 32-year-old musician will perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16, 2024 as part of Asia and Europe tour, also called The Mathematics tour, the organisers said in a press release.

Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia Tour and also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

The tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011, starting with “Plus”, “Multiply” (2014), “Divide” (2017), “Equals” (2021) and “Subtract” (2023). The tour also includes a song from 2019’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”).

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, is the promoter of Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Tour along with AEG Presents.

Exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Kotak credit card holders will begin on October 25 at 11 am on BookMyShow. General on-sale of tickets will go live starting October 27 at 3 pm on BookMyShow and Sheeran’s official website, the press release stated. (PTI)