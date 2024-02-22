Emma Stone in talks to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos on ‘Save the Green planet’ remake

Los Angeles, Feb 21: Actor Emma Stone is in talks to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos once again after “Poor Things” and “The Favourite”.

This isn’t one to file under Most Surprising News Ever, but it appears that star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos are looking to get the filmmaking band together again. Following the success of The Favourite and Poor Things, they already have one more film together under their belts via anthology Kinds Of Kindness, but with news that Lanthimos is looking at remaking South Korean fantasy comedy Save The Green Planet as his next film, Stone is in talks to join him in that endeavor as well.

The original, directed by Joon-Hwan Jang and released in 2003, is about Lee Byeong-gu (Shin Ha-kyun), who dives deep into conspiracy theories and starts to suspect that a number of political and big business types are secretly aliens, the reptilian first wave for an invasion of Earth. When he spirits some away to an underground command centre to torture information from them, he hits the Most Wanted list. But, frustrated in their efforts to track him down, the police call in an ace private detective to find him and his victims. So begins a battle of wits between Byeong-gu, the detective and our hero’s devoted girlfriend, who initially buys into his theories, but becomes worried that they’re born out of his horrific childhood.

Succession and The Menu writer Will Tracy has written a script for the remake, which Jang himself was attached to make for a while. We’re fascinated to see what sort of spin Lanthimos puts on the idea, though it appears that this time Stone (if she makes a deal) will take a supporting role as the girlfriend.

Stone is an Oscar front-runner for Poor Things and took home a BAFTA as part of the film’s five wins on Sunday, so it’s not shocking she wants to keep collaborating with the Greek director. Kinds Of Kindness is in post-production now, but has yet to announce a release date. (PTI)