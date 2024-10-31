27 C
Fashion publicist Vineet Kumar dies

New Delhi, Oct 30: Vineet Kumar, a fashion publicist who worked extensively with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), has died of a heart attack. He was 37.
Kumar, who lived in Noida, was a familiar face at the many fashion events organised in the national capital over the past several years.
FDCI chairperson Sunil Sethi confirmed the news of Kumar’s death, saying that Kumar had recently discovered that he had an underlying heart condition and passed away during a surgery on Tuesday.
“He was too young to be taken away and it is a personal loss for me. He was an integral part of the FDCI family, it is very rare to meet people who are honest, friendly and great at what they do,” Sethi told PTI.  
 The official Instagram handle of the FDCI also remembered Kumar in a post.
“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved colleague and friend Vineet Kumar. Vineet’s demise leaves a big void for us as he was an integral part of our team. He will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in peace,” the FDCI posted on its Instagram Stories.
Kumar, an alumni of Ramjas College of the Delhi University, is survived by his wife. (PTI) 

