Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen’s Instagram accounts blocked in India

NEW DELHI: (May 4) Instagram accounts of more Pakistani stars, including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Mawra Hocane of “Sanam Teri Kasam” fame as well as veteran singer Abida Parveen, have been blocked in India following the Pahalgam attack.

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content”: this message was displayed when users in India tried to access the pages of these artistes.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Fawad Khan was set to make his Bollywood comeback after almost nine years with “Abir Gulaal”, the release of which is now in limbo following the attack.

Instagram accounts of former Jal band member and “Mere Humsafar” actor Farhan Saeed, Ali Sethi of “Pasoori” fame, Saba Qamar (“Hindi Medium”), and Adnan Siddiqui (“Mom”) are also inaccessible in India.

Earlier this week, Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ali Zafar, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Ayeza Khan, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly were also blocked.

