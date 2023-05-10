39 C
Felt uncomfortable sharing or celebrating ‘Afreen Afreen’ song: Lisa Ray

Updated:
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, May 9 (PTI): Actor Lisa Ray says she wants to be free of her “association” with iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song “Afreen Afreen”.
A mix between indie pop and fusion music, the 1996 ghazal track was sung and composed by Khan with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
Ray, who was a model when she featured in the music video, said she “inwardly” cringes whenever the song is played as part of her introduction at public events.
“I have to confess I have felt uncomfortable sharing or celebrating the #Afreen Afreen breakthrough video of the 90s and iconic song by maestro #nusratfatehalikhan because I was so strongly identified with it,” the 51-year-old said in an Instagram.
“Today, as great troubadours I listened to in my youth are passing into the light, I recognise the power of a song to evoke an emotional response in the audience that is tied to who you once were – to a moment in time that is often defined by hope, wonder and the optimism of youth,” she added.
Hearing “Afreen Afreen” today is no longer about a personal association but represents a universal rite of passage, Ray said

