‘Fighter teaser exciting prelude to spectacle we aim to bring to screen: dir Siddharth Anand

New Delhi, Dec 8: The makers of Fighter on Friday launched the teaser of the much-anticipated film and director Siddharth Anand said it is just a fraction of the intensity the movie encapsulates.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter will hit the screens on January 25. Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Marflix Pictures shared the teaser of the movie on its official Instagram page.

“Kabhi udaan ke liye, kabhi jung ke liye aur har baar desh ke liye (Sometimes for the flight, sometimes for war, and every time for the country) #Fighter Forever #FighterTeaser out now,” the production house captioned the post. Anand, also known for War and Pathaan, described Fighter as a labour of love and dedication.

“The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It’s just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates.” (PTI)

7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin