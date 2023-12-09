20 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

‘Fighter teaser exciting prelude to spectacle we aim to bring to screen: dir Siddharth Anand

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 8: The makers of Fighter on Friday launched the teaser of the much-anticipated film and director Siddharth Anand said it is just a fraction of the intensity the movie encapsulates.
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter will hit the screens on January 25. Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Marflix Pictures shared the teaser of the movie on its official Instagram page.
“Kabhi udaan ke liye, kabhi jung ke liye aur har baar desh ke liye (Sometimes for the flight, sometimes for war, and every time for the country) #Fighter Forever #FighterTeaser out now,” the production house captioned the post. Anand, also known for War and Pathaan, described Fighter as a labour of love and dedication.
“The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It’s just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates.” (PTI)

7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 December, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin