Filming begins on Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ sequel

Updated:
Mumbai, July 17 (PTI): Shooting on “Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2”, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, started on Monday, said the makers.
The film, presented by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies, is the sequel to the 2010 critical and commercial hit “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”.
Banerjee, who helmed the first part, is returning to the director’s chair for the follow-up. His last directorial was 2021’s “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”.
Balaji Telefilms Limited posted the update on its official Twitter page.
“Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 starts Rolling Now! Welcome to Love in the times of the Internet, #LSD2ShootBegins! @DibakarBanerjee @EktaaRKapoor #ShobhaKapoor #Faara @SatheGauri #DibakarBanerjeeProductions @_CultMovies @Saregamaglobal @TanvG,” the production house tweeted.
“Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” explores “the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the internet… The film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world,” said the makers in a press release.
The first film featured an ensemble of Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial and Aaditi Pohankar, among others.
The makers are yet to unveil the cast of the new movie.

