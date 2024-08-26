Filmmaker Ranjithresigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman overmisbehaviour charge

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25: Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith on Sunday resigned as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by a Bengali actor.

The Bengali actress recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film that he had helmed in 2009. The filmmaker has rejected the actor’s charge and claimed that he was the “real victim” in the case.

In an audio clip sent to a television channel, Ranjith said he does not want to continue in the position (of chairman of the Chalachitra Academy) as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state.

He also said he would fight the accusations against him legally.

“I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the chairman of the academy. I need to prove before society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth,” he claimed in the audio clip.

“Many people, including the media, are attacking me without understanding the truth. In this context, I have decided to step down from the post,” Ranjith said.

Though the state government has stated that legal action would be taken against the accused if the woman lodges a complaint with the police, the actress on Sunday said she does not wish to go ahead with a police case.

“I don’t want to file a complaint. Because for the last three days I have been hunted by the media across Kerala and Bengal. I have to go on with my work,” she told a television channel. She asked if she continues with this, then who’s going to run her household.

“I have initiated the process. I am handing over the baton to whoever is going to take it forward,” the actress added.

After Ranjith announced his resignation, state Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan told reporters here that the government would accept the filmmaker’s resignation as soon as he sends it. Reiterating that the Left government has always stood by victims in issues relating to sexual assaults and abuses, the minister also rejected allegations that he had tried to shield the accused director.

“I have always taken a stern stand in favour of women in all issues,” he claimed. “The Left government’s stand is also crystal clear in the matter. We are always with victims in such cases. Stringent action will be taken against the wrongdoers.”

The minister also accused the media of “misinterpreting” his words and claimed that he had never supported Ranjith.

Cheriyan had courted controversy on Saturday saying Ranjith was one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the country and no case could be registered based on just allegations and that such cases won’t stand. (PTI) AP)

