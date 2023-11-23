I expect art to bless us and convince audience: Vijay Sethupathi

Panaji, Nov 22: As an artiste, Vijay Sethupathi says he is always focused on establishing a connection with his audience and convincing them about his performance.

The versatile actor, known for critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as “Vikram Vedha”, “Super Deluxe”, and most recently, “Jawan”, presented his latest film “Gandhi Talks” at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Tuesday.

A silent film, “Gandhi Talks” is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy and Siddharth Jadhav.

“Every time I’m standing in front of the camera, it is really difficult. I expect the art form to bless us and to convince the audience. Generally, we discuss with the director about what he wants and how he wants to execute the film.

“Everything is based on his choice. I don’t have confidence in my work unless my director says the shot is okay. It all depends on his decision and I hope he is happy,” Sethupathi told PTI during a press conference after the film’s screening.

Asked about his favourite silent film from Indian cinema, the actor said it was Kamal Haasan’s 1987 classic ‘Pushpak’. “I really enjoyed the film and watched it again recently after the director (Belekar) approached me with this film. I was afraid, but I have to say that we have recreated it because that was a great film,” he said. A dark comedy, ‘Gandhi Talks’ is described as a brief commentary on capitalism, racism and society, drawing references from the story of Samudra Manthana in Hindu mythology.

“Gandhi talks through money and then from inside also. There’s a dialogue in ‘Super Deluxe’ — ‘Justice is difference from reality’. Similarly, everybody is a protagonist here. (PTI)