Guwahati
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
It went well: Vir Das on becoming first Indian to host International Emmy Awards

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Nov 26: Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das says his maiden hosting stint at the 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards “went well”.

Das, who won an International Emmy last year for his stand-up special “Landing”, shared his picture from the red carpet event ahead of the ceremony in New York in an Instagram Story on Monday night.

“It went well @iemmys,” he wrote.

After the awards, Das shared a clip on social media from his hosting monologue, in which he referenced the infamous incident from the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony where Hollywood star Will Smith slapped colleague Chris Rock for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“All the major platforms are here tonight and humbly I think next year one of you should really broadcast this show. What do you think?

“Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs? I’m kidding. We’re foreigners, you can’t slap foreigners with anything (else) but with sanctions. Sorry, tariffs,” the comic can be heard saying in the video. For the International Emmy Awards, Das wore a monochrome ensemble by Shubhangi Bajpai, a budding designer from Delhi. In September, the actor invited aspiring designers, labels and students to design an outfit for him for the ceremony.
In an Instagram post, Das said he kept his promise and was set to wear a garment by “a brand new designer” for the Emmys.

“As promised, I know nothing about fashion. But she does and she worked super hard. Her name is Shubhangi Bajpai and she is from Delhi. Happy to show you her work soon. Do keep in mind, she doesn’t have much to work with here,” he wrote.

Bajpai, an NIFT-Delhi graduate of the 2008 batch, was selected out of 4,000 entrants, added Das.
She expressed gratitude to the comic on Instagram, writing: “Got to stitch my favourite and can only say I am grateful to bits for this opportunity @virdas @zazu.production @shreejarajgopal.” (PTI) 

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
