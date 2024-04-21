24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 21, 2024
type here...

I’ve not gone under the knife, only had touch up done with fillers years ago: Rajkummar Rao

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, April 20: Rajkummar Rao on Friday denied rumours that has undergone plastic surgery after his photos from a recent event sparked social media debate about the actor’s changed looks.

Rao, who is currently promoting his upcoming biographical drama “Srikanth”, had posed for shutterbugs at a concert here and many on social media commented how he looked different.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there’s one picture and no other picture like that. It’s certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it’s so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day,” Rao told PTI.

The actor said he has faced comments about his looks right from his struggle days but he is still the same person.

“When I was looking for work and when I started working, people commented on my looks and everything. So, eight-nine years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like a half an hour job, because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do.

“I feel I look much better. But has it changed me as a person? Has it changed me as an artist? Not at all,” the 39-year-old actor said.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, “Srikanth” is a biographical drama of a visually impaired industrialist “Srikanth Bolla” who fights against odds to become an entrepreneur. The film is slated to release on May 10. (PTI)

10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sequel to Malayalam hit ‘Premalu’ in the works from Bhavana Studios

The Hills Times - 0
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs