Jeremy Renner hints at resuming work a year after snowplough accident

Los Angeles, Dec 30: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has hinted at starting shoot of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season three, a year after being critically injured in a snowplow accident. Renner had suffered an accident in January after a snowplow ran him over as he was trying to save his nephew from getting run over himself. The incident caused Renner to break over 30 bones, which required major rehabilitation. The actor appeared to signal his return to the show’s sets after he shared an Instagram Story from his “Mayor of Kingstown” co-star Emma Laird. In her post, Laird had shared a photo with Renner and wrote, “It’s happening. Back with my favourite guy next week @jeremyrenner.”
“Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.
Renner plays the role of Mike McLusky, who acts as a liaison between criminals, prison guards, and police. The show’s second season had debuted on American streamer Paramount+ on January 15, two weeks after Renner’s accident. (PTI)

