Jon Bon Jovi is ‘getting back’ to performing on stage after undergoing vocal cord surgery

Los Angeles, June 16: Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi says he is getting back to live performances “step by step” following his vocal cord surgery which was conducted over two years ago.

In the recently released docu-series “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story”, the 62-year-old singer-songwriter had revealed that his vocal problems began in 2015 but got worse in 2022 following which he had to seek professional intervention.

Speaking with the People magazine at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s latest exhibit centered around his band Bon Jovi, the musician said he was in high spirits after taking to the stage in Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend.

“We performed last night in Nashville, and everything was very good. So step by step, I’m getting back to it,” said Bon Jovi, known for songs such as “Livin’ on a Prayer”, “It’s My Life” and “You Give Love A Bad Name”. He credited singer Shania Twain, who had similar voice problems, for encouraging him to go forward with the procedure. “She’s been my spirit sister in this. She’s the only other one I’ve known that’s ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press. “Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I’d be out there a lot sooner than I have been. She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.’ And so, I couldn’t wait to get the operation,” the Grammy winner recalled. Bon Jovi, who has released his new album “Forever”, said he is closely working with vocal coaches to further his improvement. (PTI)