27 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 17, 2024
type here...

Jon Bon Jovi is ‘getting back’ to performing on stage after undergoing vocal cord surgery

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, June 16: Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi says he is getting back to live performances “step by step” following his vocal cord surgery which was conducted over two years ago.

In the recently released docu-series “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story”, the 62-year-old singer-songwriter had revealed that his vocal problems began in 2015 but got worse in 2022 following which he had to seek professional intervention.

- Advertisement -

Speaking with the People magazine at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s latest exhibit centered around his band Bon Jovi, the musician said he was in high spirits after taking to the stage in Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend.

“We performed last night in Nashville, and everything was very good. So step by step, I’m getting back to it,” said Bon Jovi, known for songs such as “Livin’ on a Prayer”, “It’s My Life” and “You Give Love A Bad Name”. He credited singer Shania Twain, who had similar voice problems, for encouraging him to go forward with the procedure. “She’s been my spirit sister in this. She’s the only other one I’ve known that’s ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press. “Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I’d be out there a lot sooner than I have been. She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.’ And so, I couldn’t wait to get the operation,” the Grammy winner recalled. Bon Jovi, who has released his new album “Forever”, said he is closely working with vocal coaches to further his improvement. (PTI)

10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Badshah apologises to fans after Dallas concert stopped midway: You guys...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India