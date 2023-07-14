31 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 14, 2023
Kartik Aaryan begins filming for Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 13 (PTI): Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming movie with filmmaker Kabir Khan. Titled “Chandu Champion”, the film is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). Aaryan took to Instagram on Wednesday evening and shared the news along with a photo with the “83” director. “Shubhaarambh. And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins… with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion,” the 32-year-old actor wrote in the caption. The film will be jointly produced by Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and 2021’s cricket-drama “83”.
According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Aaryan’s latest theatrical release is “Satyaprem Ki Katha”, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film, which released last month, has raised over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
