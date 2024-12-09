16 C
Keira Knightley on cue card scene in ‘Love Actually’: Had to redo it

Los Angeles, Dec 8: British star Keira Knightley says she had to re-shoot her infamous cue card scene in “Love Actually” as she was making her co-star Andrew Lincoln appear creepy with her expressions.

Released in 2003, the Richard Curtis-directed romantic comedy featured Lincoln as Mark, who is obsessively in love with Juliet (Knightley), the wife of his friend Peter, who was portrayed by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

People have come to consider Mark’s character to be problematic, with some labelling his behaviour as that of a stalker and a creep over the time.

In the scene, Lincoln’s character expresses his feelings for Juliet with cue cards, showing up at her place while her husband is inside.

Knightley, who was 17 when she shot the movie, the director of the film told her that she was making her co-star appear as a creep in the scene.

“The slightly stalker-ish aspect of it, I do remember that. My memory is of Richard, who is now a very dear friend of me, doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at (Lincoln) like he’s creepy,’ and I’m like, ‘But it is quite creepy.’ And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy,” she told Los Angeles Times in an interview. (PTI)

