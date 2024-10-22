Kichcha Sudeep remembers mother in emotional post: Most unbiased person, my first fan

New Delhi, Oct 21: Kannada cinema star Kichcha Sudeep paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, describing her as his true well wisher and first fan who even loved the worst of his work.

According to reports, Sudeep’s mother Saroja Sanjeev died on Sunday at a Bengaluru hospital following health related issues.

Sudeep said his mother was the “most unbiased, loving, and forgiving” person.

“… My teacher. My true well wisher. And my 1st fan. Loved the worst of my work as well… I have no words to express the pain I feel right now, I’m unable to accept the void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours…

“It’s a hard-hitting truth that will take its own time to penetrate into our minds and hearts… My mother was a great soul, and I will miss her… Rest well, amma. I love you, and I miss you terribly,” he wrote in an X post.

The actor recalled his mother used to send him good morning texts every morning, but he didn’t see her message on Saturday as he was caught up with the shooting of the reality TV series “Bigg Boss Kannada” season 11 on which he serves as the host.

Just before he got on the stage to shoot the show, he got a call saying she was hospitalised.

Sudeep said he continued shooting for “Bigg Boss Kannada” with “a fear in mind”.

“A little later, when I was on stage, a message was passed on to my people that she was critical… I rushed to the hospital after the Saturday’s episode shoot, and my mother was put on to a ventilator minutes before I reached. I couldn’t see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning.

“Everything, just about everything changed in just a few hours. I don’t know how to undo this. I don’t know how to accept this reality, that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours (sic)” he added.

The actor also expressed gratitude to those who turned up to pay respects to his mother at the funeral yesterday. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also attended the last rites.

“I thank all those who reached out to me through texts and tweets,” he added. (PTI)