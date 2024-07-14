31 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 14, 2024
type here...

Kim Kardashian says Anant-Radhika’s wedding to feature on ‘The Kardashians’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, July 13: American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with sister Khloe Kardashian in Mumbai, has revealed the lavish ceremony will be a part of their reality TV show “The Kardashians”. Kim, 43, and Khloe, 40, were among several international celebrities who arrived in India to attend the nuptials of Anant and Radhika, held on Friday night at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive — a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.

In a previous video shared by Khloe on social media, a production crew with cameras, lights and microphones were seen following the sister duo around and some eagle-eyed fans had suspected they were shooting for “The Kardashians”.

- Advertisement -

In her latest post on her Instagram Story, Kim posted a screengrab of a video of her and Khloe after they got ready ahead of the high-profile ceremony and shared they were indeed filming for their popular reality series.

“Had to screen grab our video bc we’re just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (sic)” she wrote.

“The Kardashians”, which streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar, focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The series is a retooled continuation of their previous reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which concluded in 2021 after a 20-season run on US network E!.

Both the sisters, styled by Dani Levi, were dressed in custom-made designs and jewellery by celebrity-favourite designer Manish Malhotra. While Kim was draped in a glittering red saree, Khloe opted for an ivory-gold saree with heavy embellishments. (PTI)

2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit