Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ wraps shooting

New Delhi, Sept 24: Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam has completed shooting for “Thug Life”, his upcoming movie with superstar Kamal Haasan.

The veteran filmmaker and the actor are reuniting after 35 years for the Tamil star’s 234th feature film. They earlier worked together on the 1987 critical hit “Nayakan”.

- Advertisement -

“Thug Life” will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.

Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the news of the film’s shooting completion in a post on social media platform X.

“Shooting Completed #Thuglife enters the next phase @ikamalhaasan #ManiRatnam,” the banner posted.

“Thug Life” will also feature Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vaiyapuri.

- Advertisement -

The music will be composed by AR Rahman. (PTI)