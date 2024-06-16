29 C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ earns ` 50 crore in two weeks

New Delhi, June 15: “Mr & Mrs Mahi”, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has crossed ` 50 crore mark at the global box office, the makers said on Saturday.
The romantic sports drama, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, was released in theatres on May 31.
Dharma Productions on Friday evening shared the box office update on its official X page along with a poster that stated the film has earned ` 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.
“Destiny brought them together, but your love made them score big on dreams!” the banner captioned the post.
In “Mr & Mrs Mahi”, Kapoor plays the role of Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, essayed by Rao, spots the cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream.
The movie also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. (PTI)

 

