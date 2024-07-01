30 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

Spot Admissions for FYUGP in Assam Colleges and Universities Open Until July 1

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 1, Monday: Aspiring students seeking admission into First Year Undergraduate Programs (FYUGP) have an extended opportunity as spot admissions in various colleges and universities across Assam will continue until July 1. This extension aims to accommodate students who are yet to secure their seats and to ensure that all available vacancies are filled.

- Advertisement -

Students can easily check the availability of seats in their desired institutions by visiting the official website at assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. The website provides a comprehensive list of vacancies across numerous colleges and universities, helping students make informed decisions about their admissions.

The spot admission process is designed to be student-friendly, ensuring that all eligible students have access to higher education opportunities. Institutions are working diligently to update their vacancy lists in real-time, providing accurate and up-to-date information to applicants.

An official from the Assam Higher Education Department stated, “We are committed to providing every student the opportunity to pursue their higher education goals. The extension of spot admissions until July 1 ensures that no deserving student misses out on securing a seat in their preferred institution.”

Students who have not yet secured admission are encouraged to take advantage of this extended period. It is an excellent opportunity for them to review their options and finalize their admissions before the deadline.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Google Adds Khasi to Supported Languages, Empowering Meghalaya Locals and Learners

The Hills Times -