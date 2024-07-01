Spot Admissions for FYUGP in Assam Colleges and Universities Open Until July 1

HT Digital

July 1, Monday: Aspiring students seeking admission into First Year Undergraduate Programs (FYUGP) have an extended opportunity as spot admissions in various colleges and universities across Assam will continue until July 1. This extension aims to accommodate students who are yet to secure their seats and to ensure that all available vacancies are filled.

- Advertisement -

Students can easily check the availability of seats in their desired institutions by visiting the official website at assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. The website provides a comprehensive list of vacancies across numerous colleges and universities, helping students make informed decisions about their admissions.

The spot admission process is designed to be student-friendly, ensuring that all eligible students have access to higher education opportunities. Institutions are working diligently to update their vacancy lists in real-time, providing accurate and up-to-date information to applicants.

An official from the Assam Higher Education Department stated, “We are committed to providing every student the opportunity to pursue their higher education goals. The extension of spot admissions until July 1 ensures that no deserving student misses out on securing a seat in their preferred institution.”

Students who have not yet secured admission are encouraged to take advantage of this extended period. It is an excellent opportunity for them to review their options and finalize their admissions before the deadline.