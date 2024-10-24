Netflix announces Neeraj Pandey, Avinash Tiwary’s movie ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’

Mumbai, Oct 23: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film for streamer Netflix has been titled “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar”.

Starring Avinash Tiwary in the lead role, the movie is a high-octane crime thriller.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” was announced by the streaming platform on its official social media handles on Wednesday.

Netflix captioned the post on Instagram along with a behind-the-scenes video: “60 crore ke heere chori. Ek lambi talaash. Aur ek inspector jo nahi maanega haar. ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The film marks a reunion between the “Madgaon Express” star Tiwary and Pandey after they collaborated for Netflix’s 2022 show “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”. “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” will also feature Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles. Pandey, known for directing movies such as “A Wednesday”, “Special 26”, “Baby” and “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, is also credited for the story and script of the new film. (PTI)