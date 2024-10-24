24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 24, 2024
type here...

Netflix announces Neeraj Pandey, Avinash Tiwary’s movie ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 23: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film for streamer Netflix has been titled “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar”.

Starring Avinash Tiwary in the lead role, the movie is a high-octane crime thriller.

- Advertisement -

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” was announced by the streaming platform on its official social media handles on Wednesday.

Related Posts:

Netflix captioned the post on Instagram along with a behind-the-scenes video: “60 crore ke heere chori. Ek lambi talaash. Aur ek inspector jo nahi maanega haar. ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The film marks a reunion between the “Madgaon Express” star Tiwary and Pandey after they collaborated for Netflix’s 2022 show “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”. “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” will also feature Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles. Pandey, known for directing movies such as “A Wednesday”, “Special 26”, “Baby” and “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, is also credited for the story and script of the new film. (PTI)

Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Expensive tickets good for bands, bad for audience: Piyush Mishra

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India