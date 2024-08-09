30 C
Friday, August 9, 2024
No one got paid anything on ‘The Lord of the Rings’: Cate Blanchett

Los Angeles, Aug 8: Actor Cate Blanchett says no one got paid anything for working on “The Lord of the Rings” franchise, which went on to gross over $2.9 billion worldwide.

In an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, Blanchett, 55, was asked about her biggest paycheck. Cohen guessed that it was probably “The Lord of the Rings”.

“Are you kidding me? No, no one got paid anything to do that movie,” said Blanchett, who played the role of Galadriel, the elven co-ruler of Lothlórien alongside her husband Celeborn. When Cohen asked her if she “got a piece of the backend” profit, Blanchett replied, “No! That was way before any of that. No, nothing.” “I wanted to work with the guy who made ‘Braindead’,” she said about her decision to do the movie trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson.

Blanchett starred in Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy as Galadriel, a royal elf in Middle-Earth who possesses powerful magical abilities. The Oscar-winning actor reprised her role in the director’s “Hobbit” film series, a prequel to “The Lord of the Rings”.

The Australian actor said, “I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my (elf) ears,” Blanchett said of her salary on the movie.

“Women don’t get paid much as you think they do,” she added.

Not just Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, who played elven prince Legolas, revealed on ‘The Howard Stern Show” last year that he earned just $175,000 for all three movies.

