Not interested in doing work on OTT, want to make theatrical movies: Dhulia

Mumbai, Oct 24: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia says he is keen to make theatrical movies as the streaming platforms didn’t turn out to be the creative space he had imagined them to be. Dhulia, known for films such as “Paan Singh Tomar” and “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster”, worked on OTT shows like “Criminal Justice”, “The Great Indian Murder”, and “Garmi”, and even acted in shows such as “Tandav”, “Rangbaaz”, and “Kaalkoot”. “People on OTT don’t have a sense of content. What should be there, shouldn’t be there, rather make a film with a producer. I’m not interested in doing work on OTT, even if I do it, then it means it is because ghar mein paisa nahi hai (because I need to run my kitchen). I had worked on OTT and I saw how it works, so I would not like to explore that. I’ll try for the theatrical release of my films,” the filmmaker told PTI. Dhulia’s short film, “The Promise”, made for the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, screened at the ongoing Mumbai Academy of Moving Image’s (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival.
“The Promise” stars Jim Sarbh and Priyamani.
The filmmaker said when the team at the company asked him to do a short film, he was curious to explore the medium. “Short films are not formula-driven, you get to try something new regarding the story, so it was exciting to do,” he said. As a director, Dhulia is awaiting the release of “Ghamasaan”, a cop-dacoit thriller. It stars Pratik Gandhi as an honest cop and Arshad Warsi in the role of a dacoit. The movie was recently screened at the MAMI festival. (PTI)

