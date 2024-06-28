32 C
Onir dreams to make film in Bengali but not sure about finances

Kolkata, June 27: Celebrated film-maker Onir, who hails from Kolkata before carving his niche in Mumbai nearly two decades ago, is hopeful of making a movie in Bengali one day.
However, the National Award winning director said, the problem is he does not have much idea about getting finance for making a Bengali film with his own idea.
Onir debuted with ‘My Brother… Nikhil’ in 2005 before making acclaimed and audience-backed movies like ‘Bas Ek Pal’ (Just a Moment, 2006), ‘I am’ (2010) which won the National Award, and ‘Shab’ (Night, 2017)
“For so long I had been working in Bollywood, I know the situation there, people know me there. But I don’t have much idea how things function here… And I don’t like pushing (my story, idea),” the 55-year-old told PTI.
Asked if he wants to make a film in Bengali, Onir said, “Yes. I hope one day that will happen for sure. I have the dream.”
Only a year back, Onir extensively shot in Kolkata for his last project.
“I am from this city. My love for the city runs deep in my bloodveins. So, if you consider it in that way, the soul and spirit of the place had been reflected in my works already though not in the medium of Bengali,” he said. (PTI)

 

