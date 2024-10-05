26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 5, 2024
'Paris Has Fallen' topremiere onLionsgate Playon October 18

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
  New Delhi, Oct 3: “Paris Has Fallen”, a spin-off show to Gerard Butler’s “Has Fallen” movies, will make its debut on Lionsgate Play on October 18, the streamer announced on Thursday.
Created by Howard Overman, the eight-episode show features an ensemble cast of  Tewfik Jallab, Ritu Arya, Sean Harris, Emmanuelle Bercot, Ana Ularu, Camilla Rutherford, Jeremie Covillault and Karl Collins.
“Paris Has Fallen” follows the gripping story of a protection officer and an MI6 operative teaming up after a terrorist attack.
“When a terrorist group led by the villainous Jacob Pearce (Harris) attacks a high-profile event, with the French Minister of Defence as their target, protection officer Vincent Taleb (Jallab) finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara Taylor (Arya) to save the day.
“But when events take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realise that the plan extends beyond just one politician. When they suspect that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Jacob, Vincent and Zara find themselves needing to rely only on each other,” read the official plotline. Jallab said the opportunity to play Vincent in the action thriller series was nothing less than a gift.
“There is everything for an actor. There is a good balance between action, personal lives, love story too. I think there is.. everything. It is the kind of show for everyone. They’re gonna love it,” he added.
“Paris Has Fallen” is co-directed by Oded Ruskin and Hans Herbots. (PTI)

The Hills Times
