34.7 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
type here...

Paul Feig supports Blake Lively, calls her an ‘amazing collaborator’

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, May 5: Filmmaker Paul Feig defended actor Blake Lively and said he loves working with her and it is frustrating to read the “misconceptions” about her doing rounds on social media.
Lively stars in Feig’s film “Another Simple Favour” alongside Anna Kendrick, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 1. The film is a sequel to 2018’s “A Simple Favor”.

For a while, there have been rumours about the conflict between Lively and Kendrick. Besides, Lively came to limelight last year after she accused her “It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the feud between Lively and Kendrick, Feig said, “Blake is an amazing collaborator, so when I read people’s misconceptions about how movies are made, it’s just frustrating for me.” “When the gang on the internet gets (up in arms) about something, it’s just like, guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about. I love working with Blake, she’s just the best,” he told entertainment magazine Esquire.

Related Posts:

“Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days. When it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything. It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about, please, go and help make the world a better place,” he added. (PTI)

Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Northeast’s First Geothermal Well Drilled in Arunachal Pradesh, Paving Way for...

The Hills Times -
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies 10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends