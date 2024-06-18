29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

Blake Lively on film adaptation of ‘It Ends With Us’: Did our best to honour the book and fans

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, June 17: Actor Blake Lively, who is set to star in the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book “It Ends With Us”, says fans of the source material won’t be disappointed with the upcoming film.

In “It Ends With Us”, Lively stars opposite Justin Baldoni, who has also directed the film.

- Advertisement -

“Some people will always like a book better than a movie and some people like a movie better than the book, but I think that we just did our best to honour the book and honour the fans, and, I think, really make something that works even by itself,” Lively told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

The film follows Lily Bloom, who thinks she’s found the love of her life in Ryle Kincaid.

“However, after a troubling incident of abuse reminds her of her dark past, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. Further complicating things is the return of her first love into her life: a man who she took in many years prior when he was homeless,” according to the official synopsis.

Even if someone hasn’t read the book, the “Gossip Girl” star assured them they would like the film and vice versa.

- Advertisement -

“If you don’t know the book, the movie works. I don’t think there’s any way that if you read the book and you saw the movie that you wouldn’t be thrilled. We really worked hard on that.

“I also believe if you saw the movie and then read the book, you wouldn’t go, ‘Hold on, this isn’t like.’ You can do either. I think they’re both really beautiful,” she added.

“It Ends With Us” is slated to be released on August 9 with Brandon Sklenar, Alex Neustaedter, Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate also rounding out the cast. (PTI)

Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava