Pooja Hegde to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay for his 69th film

Mumbai, Oct 2: Actor Pooja Hegde is set to reunite with Tamil superstar Vijay as the actor has joined the cast of his 69th feature film, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Hegde earlier featured opposite Vijay in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2022 movie “Beast”.

KVN Productions, which is backing the movie, shared the news of Hegde joining the movie’s cast in a post on Instagram.

“Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal,” the studio wrote.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Hegde said, “Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay.” The new movie will also feature Bobby Deol, who joined the cast on Tuesday.

The untitled film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in October 2025, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, will be Vijay’s last before his full-time political entry.

The actor, known for films such as “Leo”, “Mersal”, “Master”, and “Bigil”, launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in February and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The film is directed by renowned filmmaker H Vinoth, best known for directing 2017’s “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru”, starring Karthi, and three films led by superstar Ajith — “Nerkonda Paarvai” (2019), “Valimai” (2022) and “Thunivu” (2023).

Venkat K Narayana for KVN Productions is bankrolling the film.

The movie will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Hegde was most recently seen in Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. Her next film is “Deva”, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

