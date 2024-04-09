31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...

Prime Video announces release of Telugu comedy ‘Om Bheem Bush’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, April 8: Telugu comedy film “Om Bheem Bush” is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 12, the streaming platform Prime Video announced on Monday.

Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, the movie stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

- Advertisement -

Prime Video made the announcement on its official X page.

“Three scientists. one wild treasure hunt. guaranteed chaos #OmBheemBushOnPrime, Apr 12,” the post read.

“Om Bheem Bush” follows three doctorates Krish, Vinay, and Madhav who establish an enterprise 腺ang Bros A to Z Services’ in a village called Bhairavapuram to earn easy money.

“However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Krish falls madly in love with the Sarpanch’s daughter. In order to marry her, he and his friends must retrieve a treasure guarded by a ghost in the haunted Sampangi Mahal.

- Advertisement -

“As they embark on this daring mission, they encounter a myriad of challenges. How Krish unravels the ghost’s past, addresses his own unresolved issues, and secures the treasure forms the crux of ‘Om Bheem Bush’,” according to the official synopsis. (PTI)

7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies 7 Must Try Street Foods In India