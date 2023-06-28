29 C
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update after surgery, says ‘I’m now recouping’

Kochi, June 27 (PTI): Days after he sustained a ligament tear while shooting a stunt sequence for Malayalam movie “Vilayath Buddha”, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said experts have advised him to rest and he is on the road to recovery.
Prithviraj, who will receive physiotherapy for a couple of months, got injured on the film’s set at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday afternoon. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he underwent keyhole surgery on Monday.
The actor posted a health update with fans and followers on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.
“I had an accident while shooting an action sequence on ‘Vilayath Buddha’. Fortunately, I’m in the hands of experts who performed keyhole surgery and I’m now recouping. It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months,” Prithviraj, 40, said in a statement.
The actor, known for films such as “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”, “Pokkiri Raja”, “Kuruthi”, and “Lucifer”, said he will try his best to use the recovery period constructively.

