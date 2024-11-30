15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 30, 2024
‘Pushpa 2’ a mixture of emotional drama, action and swag: Rashmika Mandanna at IFFI

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday said the upcoming sequel of the 2021 Telugu blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is going to be an emotional drama besides being loaded with high-octane action and swag.

The actor, who features in the sequel, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ along with Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun in the titular role, said the film’s set has been a home for her and she was feeling little sad after the end of the shooting but at the same was overwhelmed over the release of the second installation.

‘Pushpa 2’, set to hit the screens on December 5, is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Mandanna along with the producer of the movie Y Ravi Shankar were at the concluding function of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa to promote the sequel. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and dignitaries from the film industry were also present on the occasion.
Mandanna said she was blessed to be a part of the film.

“I have been in the industry for the last seven to eight years, of which I have been on the sets of ‘Pushpa’ for five years. For me, Pushpa is a home,” she said.

“Anywhere in the world I go, I go back home to the sets of Pushpa. For me, it plays subconsciously in my mind that no matter where I will go in the world, I will be back home,” said the 28-year-old actor.

“It is little heart-breaking (that the shooting has concluded), but at the same time, I am in an overwhelmed state where I don’t know what exactly to feel. I feel sad, but at the same time I am excited,” the actor added.

Speaking about the sequel, she said “You might be thinking that ‘Pushpa 2’ will be solely an action- driven cinema, but it is extremely emotional one.”

“There is a family angle to it which is there in the majority part. So as much as you are waiting for ‘Pushpa’ swag and and action, also look forward to emotional drama. It is going to be a mixture of everything,” Mandanna added.

