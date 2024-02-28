28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

Sajid Nadiadwala to team up with Rajinikanth on a Pan-India film

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Feb 27: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced his collaboration with south superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.

The filmmaker, known for backing movies such as “Chhichhore”, “Housefull” franchise, “83” and “Bawaal”, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!” the post read.

However, details regarding the film have been kept under wraps. According to a source close to the production, “It will be a Pan-India movie, and the announcement regarding the same will be made soon.”

Rajinikanth’s latest release is “Lal Salaam”, a Tamil sports action movie. It is helmed by the actor’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. (PTI)

Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit 9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage 15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam