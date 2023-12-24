24 C
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's 'Deva' concludes first schedule

Mumbai, Dec 23: The first shooting schedule of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movie “Deva” has wrapped, the makers said on Saturday. Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”, is directing the action thriller movie. Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films shared the news of the schedule wrap. The banner is producing the movie in collaboration with Zee Studios.  According to the makers, the cameras started rolling for ‘Deva’ in late October in Mumbai.
“Deva” follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.
The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 11, 2024.
Shahid was last seen in “Bloody Daddy”, an action thriller movie, while Pooja’s most recent movie was family entertainer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” opposite Salman Khan. (PTI)

