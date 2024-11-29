23 C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to release on Jan 31, 2025; Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to debut in Feb

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Nov 28: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie “Deva” will now be released in theatres two weeks early on January 31, 2025, the makers have announced.

“Deva” was earlier slated to land in theatres on February 14 and the slot has been taken over by Vicky Kaushal’s period action movie “Chhaava”.

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, “Deva” is an action thriller film produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios.

“Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected,” Zee Studios posted on Instagram.

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”, has directed “Deva”. According to the makers, the movie promises to be an “action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama”.

In the film, Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer, while Hegde is portraying a journalist. It also features actor Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

Kaushal’s “Chhaava” will see him play the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie was earlier scheduled for release on December 6. The upcoming film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. A R Rahman has composed the music for “Chhaava”, written by Rishi Virmani. (PTI)

10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday's Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
