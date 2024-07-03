31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

Shatrughan Sinha shares pics from hospital: Away from controversy created by social media

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 2: Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha, who is admitted to a hospital here, says he is away from the “controversy and confusion” created by a section of social media influencers and spending time with family and friends as he is nursed back to health.

After developing a strong fever last week, the 77-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he is also undergoing an annual health check-up. While he didn’t share his health status, Sinha posted a couple of pictures from his hospital room where he could be seen watching Sunday’s T20 World Cup final, in which India emerged victorious, with family and friends. “Away from the ‘controversy & confusion’ created by some of our good friends from the social media/Youtubers. The fact is enjoying with best of our family members, brothers & dear friends,” the actor-TMC MP wrote in an X post on Monday. Some on social media had speculated about the actor’s ill health just days after daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. The veteran actor’s son, Luv Sinha, previously thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father’s health, reiterating he was admitted to the hospital after he developed a “strong fever” and not because he underwent a surgery. (PTI)

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dr. Subhamay Saha of IIT Guwahati Awarded Jyotiprasad Medhi Award

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement