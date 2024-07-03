Shatrughan Sinha shares pics from hospital: Away from controversy created by social media

Mumbai, July 2: Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha, who is admitted to a hospital here, says he is away from the “controversy and confusion” created by a section of social media influencers and spending time with family and friends as he is nursed back to health.

After developing a strong fever last week, the 77-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he is also undergoing an annual health check-up. While he didn’t share his health status, Sinha posted a couple of pictures from his hospital room where he could be seen watching Sunday’s T20 World Cup final, in which India emerged victorious, with family and friends. “Away from the ‘controversy & confusion’ created by some of our good friends from the social media/Youtubers. The fact is enjoying with best of our family members, brothers & dear friends,” the actor-TMC MP wrote in an X post on Monday. Some on social media had speculated about the actor’s ill health just days after daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. The veteran actor’s son, Luv Sinha, previously thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father’s health, reiterating he was admitted to the hospital after he developed a “strong fever” and not because he underwent a surgery. (PTI)