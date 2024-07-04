29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 4, 2024
type here...

Shatrughan Sinha discharged from hospital

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 3: Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, who was admitted to a private hospital last week after developing high fever, is back home, said his son Luv Sinha on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old, popular for ’70s and ’80s films such as “Kalicharan”, “Vishwanath”, “Kaala Patthar”, “Jaani Dushman” and “Kranti”, was discharged on Tuesday, he added.

- Advertisement -

Sinha also underwent a routine check-up at the medical facility. “My father has been home since yesterday and was there (at the hospital) for three days to recover from a high fever and get all his tests done,” Luv told PTI in a WhatsApp message.

On Monday night, Sinha shared a series of pictures from his hospital room on X, saying he was away from the “controversy and confusion” created by a section of social media influencers and spent some time with family and friends as he recovered.

Some on social media had speculated about the actor’s ill health just days after his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal. There were also rumours that Sinha had a minor surgery.

Previously, Luv thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father’s health, saying he was admitted to the hospital after he developed a “strong fever” and not because he underwent any surgery.

- Advertisement -

Last month, Sinha was elected as the TMC MP from West Bengal’s Asansol in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

City Police’s Cyber PS Team Recovers ₹6.45 Lakh from Cyber Fraudsters

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement