15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
type here...

Song of success: Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Grammies, guru and the night like no other

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 6: It was a night unlike any other. Sitting with some of the best known musicians from across the world and genres in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia says he wasn’t really prepared to get a Grammy notwithstanding his two nominations.

But he did – and in both categories. It was his first nomination at global music’s most celebrated award ceremony and just that was almost enough, the 52-year-old said. “I felt it was fine that I got the nomination but that’s it, because when I was sitting there, talking about other people who were there, they got their awards after six nominations, or nine nominations. But god is kind to me that the album came out in 2023 only, it got the nominations the same year, and now the awards,” Rakesh Chaurasia told PTI in a telephonic interview from the Los Angeles airport late Monday night.

- Advertisement -

The first Grammy was as part of the ensemble of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, American banjo player Bela Fleck and American bassist Edgar Meyer for the best global music performance for “Pashto” and the second for best contemporary instrumental album for “As We Speak”. “Pashto” is one of the 12 songs in the fusion album “As We Speak”.

Talking with fellow musicians at the glittering event on Sunday night (LA time), Rakesh Chaurasia felt oddly assured it wasn’t his time yet.

Sitting at the airport, waiting for his flight back home to Mumbai, the flautist talked to PTI about receiving the award, his inspirations, and global music at large. Growing up under the tutelage of flautist and uncle Hariprasad Chaurasia and watching the likes of Zakir Hussain create magic with the tabla, Rakesh Chaurasia credited the two legends for inspiring him to follow the way of music.
Hussain, who received three Grammys, continues to perform with the two generations of the Chaurasias – the uncle and the nephew, the guru and the shishya. “There is always something to learn from him (Hussain). Since childhood I have admired him and watched him. He used to accompany babu ji, my guru Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, and when they both were performing together, it was an amazing experience, one had to be there to really witness the magic,” Rakesh Chaurasia said.

“It’s a blessing for me to be a witness when they are performing and realise that I have played with them. These are a bunch of musicians who are really gods in music,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Carrying the legacy of a grand figure such as Hariprasad Chaurasia does come with some challenges but he said he has managed to use them to be better at his work. “It’s like a coin, it has two sides – it feels very great, at the same time it’s worrying because you are carrying such a big name on your shoulders. Because people will always compare me with my uncle. “So it’s good in a way that I am on my toes all the time, keep practising and try to do better and better. I cannot reach where he has taken the flute, but at least I have been keeping the family name going and keeping this instrument alive,” the musician said. (PTI)

5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East 10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World 7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India 10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary