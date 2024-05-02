30 C
Thursday, May 2, 2024
SS Rajamouli announces animated series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’

NEW DELHI, May 1: Director SS Rajamouli has announced Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series set in the universe of his two-part period epic Baahubali.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the Baahubali movies starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The films’ box office success took Telugu cinema national and eventually global.

Rajamouli shared the title announcement teaser on his official X page on Tuesday.

It is currently unknown in what capacity Rajamouli would be associated with Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first part released in 2015, followed Sivudu, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avantika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati now imprisoned under the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladeva. The film ended at a cliffhanger: ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?’ The story was then concluded in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the two films in total amassed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

The Baahubali movies, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar, also spawned the Prime Video animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends (2017). (PTI)

 

 

 

