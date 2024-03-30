27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 30, 2024
type here...

Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj join hands for new film

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 29: Actor Suriya is teaming up with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for his next feature film. The National Award-winning actor shared the news of the untitled movie on his official social media handles on Thursday evening.

“New beginnings..! Need all your good wishes! #LoveLaughterWar @karthiksubburaj,” Suriya posted along with an announcement poster of the movie, which is the 44th project of his career.
Subbaraj, known for hits such as “Jigarthanda”, “Petta” and “Jagame Thandhiram”, also announced the movie on his official X page.

- Advertisement -

“My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome. @Suriya_offl sir. So pumped up for this #Suriya44,” the filmmaker posted. The new film’s announcement comes more than a week after the actor revealed that his next movie with “Soorarai Pottru” director Sudha Kongara has been delayed.

Suriya was also supposed to team up with director Vetrimaaran for “Vaadi Vasal” but that film has been put on hold as well.

His latest is fantasy-action film “Kanguva” from filmmaker Siva. The movie, which will also star Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, will be released later this year. (PTI)

10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 March, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages