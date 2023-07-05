28 C
Karthik Subbaraj wraps filming for ‘Jigarthanda Double X’    

Updated:
Chennai, July 4 (PTI): Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has finished shooting for his upcoming directorial venture “Jigarthanda Double X”, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles.
The Tamil film, a sequel to the director’s 2014 action-comedy “Jigarthanda”, was announced last year in August. The team started filming in December.
The project is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and S Kathiresan under the banners of Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations respectively. Tirru is the cinematographer, while Shafique Mohamed Ali is in charge of editing. The makers have locked the Diwali release for the movie. It will also be released in Hindi and Telugu.
The original “Jigarthanda” revolved around a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia.

