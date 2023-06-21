Tabu shares selfie with Kapil Sharma after wrapping ‘The Crew’ schedule

Mumbai, June 20 (PTI): Actor Tabu has wrapped filming for the first schedule of her upcoming comedy film “The Crew”, which also features popular comedian Kapil Sharma in a special appearance.

The movie is “set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey”, according to the makers. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Tabu shared a selfie with Sharma on Instagram on Monday night following the wrap party of “The Crew”. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of “Lootcase” fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

“Aap aaye bahaar aayi! From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-star it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma,” Tabu wrote.

Sharma said it is “an honor” for him to share the screen with Tabu. “… @tabutiful ji. Have been your fan since your first film. Thank you for all the love,” the comedian wrote on his Instagram Stories.

He also thanked actor Anil Kapoor for offering the project to him. “Love you @anilkapoor sir thank you for making me part of this beautiful movie #thecrew @rheakapoor,” he said in a separate post, which was set to Anil’s popular song “My Name is Lakhan” from the 1989 film “Ram Lakhan”.

