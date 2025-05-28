There’s a beautiful co-parenting relationship with Sophie Turner: Joe Jonas

LOS ANGELES: (May 27) Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas says he shares a beautiful co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife and actor Sophie Turner, and he is grateful for it.

Jonas, 35, and Turner, 29, announced their divorce in 2024 after being married for four years. They share two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

In the video that has surfaced online, Jonas is seen praising Turner, calling her an “incredible mother”.

“They have an incredible mom. There’s a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for… Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” he is heard saying in the video.

On being asked about the values he would want his daughters to possess, he said, “I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart… Be able to walk into any room and feel confident and know that they can do literally anything they want.” Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and got married in 2019. Jonas is a member of “Jonas Brothers” band alongside his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. They formed the band in 2005 and were active till 2013, post which there was a hiatus. They reunited in 2019.

Turner is best known for her work in the HBO series “Game of Thrones”. She essayed the role of Sansa Stark.