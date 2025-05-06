Trump imposing 100% tariff on imported films may encourage Hollywood to move out of US: Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi, May 5: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday criticised American President Donald Trump for threatening a 100 percent tariff on films imported to the US, saying the move could backfire and instead push Hollywood filmmakers to leave the country.

In a post Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorised the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to slap a 100 per cent tariff “on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands”.

- Advertisement -

Kapur, known for films such as “Mr India”, the “Elizabeth” franchise starring Cate Blanchett and “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”, said over “75% of box office” of Hollywood films comes from outside the US. “And significant part of the budget of those films are spent outside the US.

President Trump’s imposition of 100% tarif on all films imported into the US may encourage Hollywood to move outside the US! Quite the opposite of what he intended. #Hollywood #tarrif #DonaldTrump #tarrifonfilm (sic)” the director wrote on X. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap simply shared Trump’s comments on his Instagram Stories without comment. “The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote, complaining that other countries “are offering all sorts of incentives to draw” filmmakers and studios away from the US. “This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” he added in his post. (PTI)