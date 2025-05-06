34.7 C
Trump imposing 100% tariff on imported films may encourage Hollywood to move out of US: Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi, May 5: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday criticised American President Donald Trump for threatening a 100 percent tariff on films imported to the US, saying the move could backfire and instead push Hollywood filmmakers to leave the country.

In a post Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorised the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to slap a 100 per cent tariff “on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands”.

Kapur, known for films such as “Mr India”, the “Elizabeth” franchise starring Cate Blanchett and “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”, said over “75% of box office” of Hollywood films comes from outside the US.  “And significant part of the budget of those films are spent outside the US.

