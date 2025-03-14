Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Credits Mizoram for BJP’s Chakma Council Win

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a significant victory in the village council elections of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, prompting expressions of gratitude and celebration from top party leaders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both acknowledged the people’s support, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development initiatives in the state.

Following the results, Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to the people of Mizoram for delivering a “resounding mandate” to the BJP.

He also praised the party workers for their efforts and attributed the success to PM Modi’s commitment to Mizoram’s progress. “It is people’s affection for PM Narendra Modi, who has always bolstered the development of Mizoram,” Sarma wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also seconded the sentiments, expressing gratitude to the voters. “My sincere thanks to the people of Mizoram for providing the BJP with a thumping mandate in the Village Council Election in the Chakma Autonomous District Council. It is people’s love for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, who has always supported the development of Mizoram. Heartiest congratulations to the Karyakartas of the Mizoram BJP,” Shah tweeted on X.

The BJP has won 64 out of 88 village councils in a decisive victory in the Wednesday elections, as per reports. The party has taken 366 out of 516 seats, out of which 304 are general seats and 62 are reserved. This sweep victory further entrenches the BJP’s presence in the area.

In the meantime, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma called on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was prior to Shah’s planned visit to Mizoram on March 15 as part of his three-day tour of the Northeast.

Shah will be visiting during which he is likely to witness a ceremony for the shifting of Assam Rifles units from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, some 15 km from the state capital. The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles had entered into an agreement on October 23 last year in New Delhi for relocating the bases of the paramilitary force from the center of Aizawl to the proposed battalion complex at Zokhawsang.

Apart from monitoring the shifting, the Home Minister is also supposed to meet BJP activists in Mizoram, further solidifying the party’s foothold in the state after its recent electoral victory.