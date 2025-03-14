Powerful Storm Hits Barak Valley, Lightning Strikes Kill Cattle in Majuli

GUWAHATI, Mar 14: A powerful storm struck Assam’s Barak Valley late at night, leaving a trail of destruction. The storm, accompanied by hail, caused significant damage to houses in Hailakandi’s Lala, Katlicherra, and Algapur regions. Lasting for about 15-20 minutes, the storm uprooted trees and disrupted daily life.

In a tragic accident in Budha Sensowa Mising village, Majuli, several cattle died after being hit by lightning. The animals were owned by Bolin Regon, who had them as his only means of livelihood. The heavy rains in Majuli in the last few days have further aggravated the situation.

- Advertisement -

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over scattered parts of Assam from March 12 to March 13. It also cautioned against gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall in some places.

Based on the most recent IMD bulletin, a number of districts will likely see thunderstorms; while there will be scattered showers on March 13. Isolated heavy showers may be seen in some areas, heightening fears of potential damage.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning will continue to occur in certain places by March 14, but wind speed could decrease somewhat to 30-40 kmph in certain places. Severe weather warnings have not been issued after this time.

Official agencies have asked citizens to be on their guard, especially in areas that are usually affected by thunderstorms. The IMD has also cautioned citizens to exercise caution to prevent any untoward incidents from sudden and intense weather fluctuations.