Migrant Worker from Assam Arrested with 30 Grams of Heroin in Kerala

GUWAHATI, Mar 14: As part of a major drive against drug trafficking, Kerala police arrested an Assam migrant worker with 30 grams of heroin in Perumbavoor near Kochi.

The suspect, 35-year-old Abdul Rauf of Nagaon, Assam, was apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the Perumbavoor ASP Sakthi Singh Arya’s Special Investigation Team and Kunnathunadu Police.

Rauf had been running a narcotics business from a rented bungalow in the Chelakkulam locality in Kochi, officials said. Based on a tip-off, the investigating team had been tracking his movements before arresting him.

During questioning, Rauf confessed to smuggling heroin from Nagaland by train and selling it through agents. He is said to have sold the banned substance in small bottles, each costing Rs 500, through middlemen to reach his clients.

The authorities also confiscated Rs 84,000 cash, believed to be earnings of heroin sale proceeds. Rauf was seen using a high-class lifestyle by housing hundreds of bottles at home in order to make distributions, it was unearthed by police.