Veteran bollywood actor junior Mehmood passes away at 68

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Junior Mehmood, the renowned character actor known for his iconic roles in Bollywood classics such as “Caravan,” “Haathi Mere Saathi,” and “Mera Naam Joker,” breathed his last today at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer.

As per a report by PTI, the unfortunate news was confiremd by his son, Hasnain Sayyed.

- Advertisement -

The actor had been in critical condition for the past 17 days and succumbed to the illness at 2:00 am. and is survived by his wife and two sons.

The burial ceremony is scheduled at the Santacruz cemetery later today, where he will be laid to rest beside his mother. This cemetery holds the remains of other Bollywood legends such as Mohammed Rafi and Dilip Kumar.

Close friend Salaam Kazi shared details about the actor’s health journey, mentioning that Junior Mehmood initially sought treatment for stomach pain from a local physician. However, due to the severity of his weight loss, the family moved his case to Tata Memorial Hospital.

The diagnoses there revealed cancer in his lung and liver, along with a stomach tumor and jaundice.

- Advertisement -

On December 5, fellow veteran actors including Jeetendra, Johnny Lever, and Sachin Pilgaonkar visited the ailing actor. Jeetendra, who had shared the screen with him in multiple movies, expressed his respect for the departed soul.

Junior Mehmood, in a career spanning over four decades, featured in more than 260 films in seven languages. His filmography includes hits like “Brahmachari,” “Kati Patang,” “Hare Raama Hare Krishna,” “Geet Gaata Chal,” “Imaandaar,” “Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri,” “Aaj Ka Arjun,” “Gurudev,” “Chhote Sarkar,” and “Judaai.”

Apart from the silver screen, the veteran actor also made a mark on television with appearances in shows such as “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara” and “Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.”

Junior Mehmood’s demise marks the end of an era in Bollywood, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and contributions to Indian cinema.