Wamiqa Gabbi joins Adivi Sesh in ‘Goodachari 2’

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming Telugu action spy thriller “Goodachari 2”.

Headlined by Adivi Sesh, the film is directed by debutant filmmaker Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

“Goodachari 2”, a sequel to the 2018 film “Goodachari”, also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Gabbi, who has been a part of the projects like “Godha”, “Khufiya” and “Jubilee”, shared the announcement on her Instagram handle on Tuesday along with the poster from the film.

“SPY. ACTION. ADVENTURE. With #G2. Super happy and excited to share the news about my next. Teaming up with my fantastic co-actor @adivisesh is gonna be kick ass. “Also, Can’t wait to meet #Emraan sir on sets! Watch out for THE THUNDER GLIMPSE from #G2, this month end. It’s a MONSTER. #Goodachari2,” she wrote in the caption.

Gabbi was last seen in action thriller “Baby John”.