15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

Wamiqa Gabbi begins filming for her film with Varun Dhawan

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi on Friday said she has commenced shooting for her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the movie is tentatively titled “VD 18” as it is the 18th feature project of Dhawan’s career.

- Advertisement -

The film, which will also feature Keerthy Suresh, is produced by “Jawan” filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan’s banner A For Apple Studios.

Gabbi, 30, started filming for the movie in Chennai last week.

“Being a part of ‘VD18’ is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s visionary direction is a creative journey I’m eager to explore,” Gabbi said in a statement.

The actor said she is happy with the way 2023 has turned out for as she started the year with Vikramaditya Motwane’s critically acclaimed series “Jubilee”, and then collaborated with Vishal Bhardwaj on two projects — spy-thriller movie “Khufiya”, and his debut OTT series “Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley”. “I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year the plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year with being on sets (of ‘VD18′) now of my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year.

- Advertisement -

“It’s moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen,” Gabbi said.

“VD18” is co-produced by Murad Khetani. (PTI)

Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

16 December, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland