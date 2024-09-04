We need women running companies, says Ektaa R Kapoor on Justice Hema Committee report

Mumbai, Sept 3: Women will feel safe at workplace only if they get equal opportunities and hold top positions in companies, producer Ektaa R Kapoor said on Tuesday while reacting to the Justice Hema Committee report that puts a spotlight on sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. At the trailer launch event of her upcoming production “The Buckingham Murders”, the producer said conscious efforts have to be made to ensure a safe working environment for women.

“A lot of places, we need women at the top and at least running companies. And for that, women also have to make an initiative. And like I said, the report will come, we will read more about it.

“But a conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place at work. A big part of it will be women leading professional jobs. And I think that has to start happening. It’s still a very slanted place,” Ektaa told reporters.

The Kerala film industry is currently grappling with a huge controversy in the aftermath of the disturbing findings of the Hema Committee report.

Since then, many women actors, including a Bengali actress, have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including eminent director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

“Women and their safety is not just an industry issue, it’s any woman’s workplace issue. And we take this very seriously. And like I said, a lot of women have to now lead so that a lot of women can join forces,” Ektaa said.

“Two female producers coming together and making a film, telling a crime story which is sorted by a female officer, is also a step at creating some kind of safety and some kind of power,” added the producer, who has backed the upcoming film with lead star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the onus is on men and they have the responsibility for creating a safe environment for women at the workplace.

“It is up to men. The responsibility is on men, the onus is on men to take the initiative to ensure that this equality and safety is maintained. I think it’s about time we own up and we look at this, look at safety in the eye,” Hansal said.

“The Buckingham Murders” is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 13. It also features Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto and Zain Hussain. (PTI)

