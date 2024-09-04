31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

We need women running companies, says Ektaa R Kapoor on Justice Hema Committee report

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sept 3: Women will feel safe at workplace only if they get equal opportunities and hold top positions in companies, producer Ektaa R Kapoor said on Tuesday while reacting to the Justice Hema Committee report that puts a spotlight on sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. At the trailer launch event of her upcoming production “The Buckingham Murders”, the producer said conscious efforts have to be made to ensure a safe working environment for women.
“A lot of places, we need women at the top and at least running companies. And for that, women also have to make an initiative. And like I said, the report will come, we will read more about it.
“But a conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place at work. A big part of it will be women leading professional jobs. And I think that has to start happening. It’s still a very slanted place,” Ektaa told reporters.
The Kerala film industry is currently grappling with a huge controversy in the aftermath of the disturbing findings of the Hema Committee report.
Since then, many women actors, including a Bengali actress, have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including eminent director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.
“Women and their safety is not just an industry issue, it’s any woman’s workplace issue. And we take this very seriously. And like I said, a lot of women have to now lead so that a lot of women can join forces,” Ektaa said.
“Two female producers coming together and making a film, telling a crime story which is sorted by a female officer, is also a step at creating some kind of safety and some kind of power,” added the producer, who has backed the upcoming film with lead star Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the onus is on men and they have the responsibility for creating a safe environment for women at the workplace.
“It is up to men. The responsibility is on men, the onus is on men to take the initiative to ensure that this equality and safety is maintained. I think it’s about time we own up and we look at this, look at safety in the eye,” Hansal said.
“The Buckingham Murders” is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 13. It also features Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto and Zain Hussain. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima